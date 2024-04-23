Threshold Price Up 13.6% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $375.05 million and $18.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,071.68 or 1.00016199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011172 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00100614 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03782469 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $19,224,384.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

