Vlad Coric Purchases 121,951 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Biohaven Stock Down 1.7 %

Biohaven stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

