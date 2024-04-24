538 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,461 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,382,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,872. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.72 and its 200-day moving average is $379.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

