Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 588,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,972. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Earnings History for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

