Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,645,871. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

ACN traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.12. 289,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.29 and its 200 day moving average is $342.40. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

