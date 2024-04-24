Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 5.3%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 126,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,761,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.