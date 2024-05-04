DA Davidson Raises ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $42.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

