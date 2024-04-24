Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,319 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

