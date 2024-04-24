Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $7.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.