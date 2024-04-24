Braime Group PLC (BMTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Braime Group Price Performance

LON:BMTO opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,100 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,994.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.53 and a beta of 0.27. Braime Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,599.60 ($32.11).

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

