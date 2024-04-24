Braime Group PLC (BMTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
LON:BMTO opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,100 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,994.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.53 and a beta of 0.27. Braime Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,599.60 ($32.11).
Braime Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braime Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.