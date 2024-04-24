Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 641,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.78.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

