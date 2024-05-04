New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

