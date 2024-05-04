Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.44.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$51.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

