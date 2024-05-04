Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

