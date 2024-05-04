The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after buying an additional 3,038,517 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.