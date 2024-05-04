Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
