New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQUL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 100.00% of IQ Engender Equality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ Engender Equality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQUL stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. IQ Engender Equality ETF has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.95.

IQ Engender Equality ETF Profile

The IQ Engender Equality ETF (EQUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 75 large-cap US stocks with the highest gender diversity scores. Holdings are screened for various ESG factors. EQUL was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

