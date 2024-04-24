Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,500 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.20. 452,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

