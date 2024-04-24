Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 145,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 99,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

