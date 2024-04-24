CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.34

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 214016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CureVac by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CureVac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CureVac by 66.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CureVac by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

