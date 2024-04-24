Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.43. 1,005,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,582. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.