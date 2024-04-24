Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.43. 1,005,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,582. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
