Hartline Investment Corp Has $581,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 48,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 772,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

