The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.01. 3,847,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

