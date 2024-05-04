New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,411 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,954 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

