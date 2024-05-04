Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $11,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $11,848.20.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $12,183.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $11,879.82.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $11,204.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

