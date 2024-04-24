IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

