IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.