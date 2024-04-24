Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,533 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $420.01 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.