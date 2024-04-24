Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,005,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,773,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

