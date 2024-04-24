Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy Sells 2,000 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.43. 720,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,440. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

