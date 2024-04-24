Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.11%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $273,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $273,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

