Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

