Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $136.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

