Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.
Matador Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $71.08.
Matador Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
