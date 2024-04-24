Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United States Cellular by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of USM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,265. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

