Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251,862 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aegon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 122,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AEG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

