NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.6%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $840.82 and last traded at $829.49. Approximately 14,187,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 51,769,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $824.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $848.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

