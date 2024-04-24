Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.78.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,467. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.17. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $3,758,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

