Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.58)-($0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.45). The company issued revenue guidance of $135-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.02 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.700–0.580 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 8.9 %

SLAB stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.26. 1,425,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $166.94.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.