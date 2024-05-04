U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after buying an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 468,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,824,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 560,690 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

