Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $39,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $117.13. 933,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.