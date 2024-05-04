First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 53,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,057 shares of company stock worth $58,575,704. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $763.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $798.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $763.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

