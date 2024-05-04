First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IFRA stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.