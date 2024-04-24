RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $180.71 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $64,687.89 or 1.00557951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $180.71 million and approximately $350,009.23 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

