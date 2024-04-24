Qtum Price Up 6.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00006302 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $424.69 million and approximately $51.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.04883512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003804 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.