Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 12,452,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,266,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

