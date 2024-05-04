Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 4190280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

About Horizonte Minerals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of £876,785.00, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.30.

(Get Free Report)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.