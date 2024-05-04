Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 10.3% Higher

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 117,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 43,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

