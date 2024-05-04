Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.04 and last traded at $58.69. Approximately 964,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,783,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

