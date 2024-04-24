Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 48,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,089. The stock has a market cap of $739.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

