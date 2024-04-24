South Dakota Investment Council Buys 5,400 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

VFC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,331. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

